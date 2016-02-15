ZURICH Feb 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 7,709 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh will not stand for
re-election to the bank's board, Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung
reported.
Some of Credit Suisse's biggest shareholders, Qatar
Investment Authority and Olayan Financing Company, are investing
heavily in contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) issued by the
bank, a former trader wrote in a column published by Swiss
newspaper Sonntagszeitung.
For more click on
NESTLE
The food group is recalling some batches of its Good Start 2
infant formula in Canada on grounds that too little of the
product's nutrients may benefit children using it.
For more click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Chairman Tom de Swaan expects consolidation in the insurance
industry to pick up over the next few years, Swiss newspaper
Schweiz am Sonntag reported.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LafargeHolcim said it was informed on Feb. 10 by
Harris Associates Investment Trust that it holds, through the
acquisition of shares, 3.03 percent of the voting rights and of
the registered share capital of LafargeHolcim.
* Transocean recommended certain proposals for
approval at its 2016 annual general meeting of shareholders. The
AGM will be held on May 12 in Cham, Switzerland.
* lastminute.com gave a financial update post-
completion of its integration into the former Bravofly Rumbo
Group. The company said it was now able to realise the expected
cost synergies in full. It added that November's Paris attacks
had a negative impact of 2 percent on its 255 million euro
revenue target set for 2015.
ECONOMY
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)