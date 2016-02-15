ZURICH Feb 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 7,709 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh will not stand for re-election to the bank's board, Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported.

Some of Credit Suisse's biggest shareholders, Qatar Investment Authority and Olayan Financing Company, are investing heavily in contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) issued by the bank, a former trader wrote in a column published by Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung.

For more click on

NESTLE

The food group is recalling some batches of its Good Start 2 infant formula in Canada on grounds that too little of the product's nutrients may benefit children using it.

For more click on

ZURICH INSURANCE

Chairman Tom de Swaan expects consolidation in the insurance industry to pick up over the next few years, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said it was informed on Feb. 10 by Harris Associates Investment Trust that it holds, through the acquisition of shares, 3.03 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of LafargeHolcim.

* Transocean recommended certain proposals for approval at its 2016 annual general meeting of shareholders. The AGM will be held on May 12 in Cham, Switzerland.

* lastminute.com gave a financial update post- completion of its integration into the former Bravofly Rumbo Group. The company said it was now able to realise the expected cost synergies in full. It added that November's Paris attacks had a negative impact of 2 percent on its 255 million euro revenue target set for 2015.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)