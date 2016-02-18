CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
ZURICH Feb 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
NESTLE
The world's biggest food group reports results at 0615 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect lower 2015 sales and earnings per share but a higher dividend.
SGS
Iraq is searching for "highly dangerous" radioactive material whose theft last year has raised fears among Iraqi officials that it could be used as a weapon if acquired by Islamic State. The material, which uses gamma rays to test flaws in materials used for oil and gas pipelines in a process called industrial gamma radiography, is owned by Istanbul-based SGS Turkey, according to the document and officials. An SGS spokesman in Geneva had no immediate comment.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke could be tempted to reinvest in UBS, the fund's chief executive told Reuters, only weeks after it sold its stake in Switzerland's biggest bank.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest construction materials company said on Wednesday a South African union representing about 800 striking workers has accepted an 8 percent pay increase, raising the prospects of ending a week-long walkout.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise proposed raising its dividend and paying out a special distribution after 2015 net profit rose 14 percent, helped by one-of items
* Accu Holding AG said it is planning an ordinary capital increase and simultaneously increase of authorized and conditional capital to 50 percent of registered share capital.
ECONOMY
Switzerland releases trade figures for January at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.