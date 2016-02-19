ZURICH Feb 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.19 percent at 7901.34 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said it received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an investigational treatment for newly-diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

SGS

Swiss inspections group SGS and U.S. group Weatherford International Plc traded recriminations on Thursday, both denying responsibility for the disappearance last year of radioactive material used to test pipes at an oil field in southern Iraq.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG in a transaction that could be announced as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on Friday.

EFG confirmed on Friday that it was in exclusive talks for BSI but that no decision had yet been made.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech said it is boosting its dividend 25 percent to 14.50 Swiss francs per share and proposing a five-for-one share split proposed. In its outlook for 2016, BB Biotech expects more announcements of regulatory approvals. 

* Matador Private Equity said its first half net result was 361,074 Swiss francs ($364,169.44) versus 852,140 Swiss francs in the same period a year ago.

* Zurich Insurance announced the successful placement of 200 million Swiss francs of undated subordinated notes, first callable in June 2021.

* Allreal Holding said Chairman Thomas Lustenberger is resigning from the board after 17 years, to be replaced by Bruno Bettoni. The real estate company also said new board members proposed are Andrea Sieber and Thomas Stenz.

* Micronas Semiconductor said its result for 2015 after financial income and taxes was a loss of 12.2 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

