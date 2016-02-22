ZURICH Feb 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7890 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's BSI
unit in a deal worth 1.33 billion Swiss francs that it said
would form the fifth-biggest Swiss private bank.
EFG will buy BSI through a mixture of cash and shares, with
BTG taking a roughly 20 percent stake in EFG. EFG will help fund
the transaction by raising 750 million francs in equity and
debt.
EFG 2015 IFRS net profit fell to 57.1 million francs.
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank hired Michael O'Donovan as a managing
director in its Americas equity capital markets group and Adam
Schwarzschild as an executive director in its financial sponsors
group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
For more click
SYNGENTA
Swiss newspapers reported over the weekend that ChemChina,
which is seeking to buy the Swiss chemical maker for $43
billion, might not have to pay a penalty if the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States were to block the
transaction.
For more on Syngenta click
NESTLE
The head of the Nespresso maker's Asian business is hoping
to restore revenue in India within three years to levels
preceding the recall of its Maggi instant noodles from the
market last year over a health scare, newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag reported.
For more click
IMPLENIA
Chief Executive Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at
the construction company for two years, he told a Swiss
newspaper.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cie Financiere Tradition said Trad-X strengthened
its interest rate swaps market presence with a Eurex Clearing
partnership
ECONOMY
Sight deposits data at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT
Producer/import price data for January due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)