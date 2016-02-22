ZURICH Feb 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7890 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's BSI unit in a deal worth 1.33 billion Swiss francs that it said would form the fifth-biggest Swiss private bank.

EFG will buy BSI through a mixture of cash and shares, with BTG taking a roughly 20 percent stake in EFG. EFG will help fund the transaction by raising 750 million francs in equity and debt.

EFG 2015 IFRS net profit fell to 57.1 million francs.

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank hired Michael O'Donovan as a managing director in its Americas equity capital markets group and Adam Schwarzschild as an executive director in its financial sponsors group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

SYNGENTA

Swiss newspapers reported over the weekend that ChemChina, which is seeking to buy the Swiss chemical maker for $43 billion, might not have to pay a penalty if the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States were to block the transaction.

NESTLE

The head of the Nespresso maker's Asian business is hoping to restore revenue in India within three years to levels preceding the recall of its Maggi instant noodles from the market last year over a health scare, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

IMPLENIA

Chief Executive Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at the construction company for two years, he told a Swiss newspaper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cie Financiere Tradition said Trad-X strengthened its interest rate swaps market presence with a Eurex Clearing partnership

ECONOMY

Sight deposits data at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

Producer/import price data for January due at 0815 GMT

