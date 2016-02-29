ZURICH Feb 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 7,822 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank could change the level at which deposits with the central bank are exempt from negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Bloomberg on Saturday.

SWISS POLITICS

Swiss voters rejected a right-wing proposal to deport foreign law-breakers in a referendum on Sunday, handing a defeat to the country's dominant anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP).

CREDIT SUISSE

Regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

Credit Suisse has also set aside about 250 million Swiss francs ($251 million) for potential legal costs related to a criminal investigation of one of the bank's former client advisers, weekly newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said one of two identical phase III studies of lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its primary endpoint and showed it "significantly reduced" exacerbations in people with the respiratory condition. However, the second study did not meet this primary endpoint.

Roche also said the FDA approved its Gazyva (obinutuzumab) for certain people with previously treated follicular lymphoma.

* Credit Suisse Group has started selling $1.9 billion of distressed-debt holdings as part of an overhaul by Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* EFG International said it will hold an analyst and investor call on Tuesday, March 22 to update the market on the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on the expected synergies and present the team that will be responsible for the preparation of the integration of EFG and BSI.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it expects to attain a net profit in 2015 of around 86 million francs, up from 72.1 million francs the year before.

* Bellevue Group said it achieved an operating profit of 24.6 million francs in 2015, up 85 percent on the previous year.

* Basilea posted a net loss for 2015 of 61.6 million Swiss francs compared to a loss of 41.5 million francs in 2014. The loss reflected an investment in the launch of its two hospital anti-infective drugs, Zevtera and Cresemba, Basilea said.

* Kuoni Group posted full-year turnover of 3.349 million Swiss francs, down 0.7 percent on 2014.

* gategroup said it had received from RBR Capital Advisors and Camox Master Fund, two hedge funds that together hold an 11.3 percent stake in gategroup, the request for agenda items for the upcoming annual general meeting. RBR proposed the election of Gerard von Kesteren, Nils Engel and Rudolph Bohli as members of the Board of Directors and filed a motion against the re-election of Andreas Schmid, Anthonie Stal and Remo Brunschwiler. The company also said it had reached agreement with American Airlines for extension of important catering and provisioning business.

* Panalpina said 2015 full-year consolidated net profit was 88.2 million francs, up from 86.5 million francs in 2014. It also nominated Chief Executive Peter Ulber as new chairman and Stefan Karlen to succeed him as new CEO during the latter part of the year.

* Komax said it had received a request from shareholder Veraison that Andreas Herzog and Gerard van Kesteren should be elected as new members of the board of directors and remuneration committee.

* Dorma Kaba Holding posted full-year net sales of 2.249 billion Swiss francs and net profit of 186.7 million francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss sight deposits due at around 0800 GMT.

* Swiss leading indicator KOF for February due at 0800 GMT . ($1 = 0.9955 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)