ZURICH Feb 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 7,822 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank could change the level at which
deposits with the central bank are exempt from negative interest
rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Bloomberg on Saturday.
For more click
SWISS POLITICS
Swiss voters rejected a right-wing proposal to deport
foreign law-breakers in a referendum on Sunday, handing a defeat
to the country's dominant anti-immigration Swiss People's Party
(SVP).
For more click
CREDIT SUISSE
Regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left
the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a
report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
Credit Suisse has also set aside about 250 million Swiss
francs ($251 million) for potential legal costs related to a
criminal investigation of one of the bank's former client
advisers, weekly newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.
For more click
ROCHE
The drugmaker said one of two identical phase III studies of
lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its primary
endpoint and showed it "significantly reduced" exacerbations in
people with the respiratory condition. However, the second study
did not meet this primary endpoint.
Roche also said the FDA approved its Gazyva (obinutuzumab)
for certain people with previously treated follicular lymphoma.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse Group has started selling $1.9
billion of distressed-debt holdings as part of an overhaul by
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* EFG International said it will hold an analyst
and investor call on Tuesday, March 22 to update the market on
the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on
the expected synergies and present the team that will be
responsible for the preparation of the integration of EFG and
BSI.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it expects to
attain a net profit in 2015 of around 86 million francs, up from
72.1 million francs the year before.
* Bellevue Group said it achieved an operating
profit of 24.6 million francs in 2015, up 85 percent on the
previous year.
* Basilea posted a net loss for 2015 of 61.6
million Swiss francs compared to a loss of 41.5 million francs
in 2014. The loss reflected an investment in the launch of its
two hospital anti-infective drugs, Zevtera and Cresemba, Basilea
said.
* Kuoni Group posted full-year turnover of 3.349
million Swiss francs, down 0.7 percent on 2014.
* gategroup said it had received from RBR Capital
Advisors and Camox Master Fund, two hedge funds that together
hold an 11.3 percent stake in gategroup, the request for agenda
items for the upcoming annual general meeting. RBR proposed the
election of Gerard von Kesteren, Nils Engel and Rudolph Bohli as
members of the Board of Directors and filed a motion against the
re-election of Andreas Schmid, Anthonie Stal and Remo
Brunschwiler. The company also said it had reached agreement
with American Airlines for extension of important catering and
provisioning business.
* Panalpina said 2015 full-year consolidated net
profit was 88.2 million francs, up from 86.5 million francs in
2014. It also nominated Chief Executive Peter Ulber as new
chairman and Stefan Karlen to succeed him as new CEO during the
latter part of the year.
* Komax said it had received a request from
shareholder Veraison that Andreas Herzog and Gerard van Kesteren
should be elected as new members of the board of directors and
remuneration committee.
* Dorma Kaba Holding posted full-year net sales of
2.249 billion Swiss francs and net profit of 186.7 million
francs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss sight deposits due at around 0800 GMT.
* Swiss leading indicator KOF for February due at 0800 GMT
.
($1 = 0.9955 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)