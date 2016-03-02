ZURICH, March 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.63 percent at 8012.68 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SCHINDLER
The Swiss elevator maker is seeking to trim costs at its
elevator components production site in Ebikon, Switzerland, and
plans to cut 120 jobs by the end of 2017. Schindler cited strong
market growth in Asia combined with high Swiss production costs
as a reason it was filling more and more orders abroad, leaving
the Ebikon plant's capacity underutilised, according to a note
sent on Tuesday evening.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gottex Fund Management said it sold its
multi-asset investment business, Frontier Investment Management,
to its founder.
* Evolva Holding said it has achieved a 1 million
franc milestone payment in its alliance with Takasago.
* Barry Callebaut said it completed its purchase of
FrieslandCampina Kievit vending activities.
* Intershop Holding said net profit for the full
year was 56.2 million francs and that it was proposing an
unchanged dividend of 20 francs per share.
*Adval Tech said it lost 2.8 million Swiss francs
in the first half of 2015 but expects to post a small profit for
the full year.
* Lifewatch appointed Andrew Moore as chief
financial officer.
*Kuehne & Nagel said its earnings rose 5.4 percent
to 679 million Swiss francs.
* Logitech International confirmed full-year
outlook for its 2016 reporting year and said it sees non-GAAP
operating incoming between $185 million and $200 million for the
2017 reporting year.
* Bossard Holding posted a new peak in full-year
sales for 2015. Sales were up 6.2 percent at 656.3 million
francs, but the group said its strong reporting currency cut
into earnings in key markets, leading to a 3.4 percent dip in
operating profit.
* Comet Holding is adding a new position: the
company will have a chief operating officer on the executive
committee . Thomas Polzer will be joining no later than Sept. 1
to fill the role.
* Packaging and labels producer and service supplier Bobst
Group upped its consolidated sales to 1.331 billion
Swiss francs in 2015. Adjusted for currency effects and
acquisitions, this amounted to a 6.8 percent rise from the
previous year.
ECONOMY
* Gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and
full-year 2015 due at 0645 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)