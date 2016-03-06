ZURICH, March 6 The following are some of the
main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
The Reuters Instrument Codes for blue-chip Swiss stocks have
changed to from
CREDIT SUISSE
Chairman Urs Rohner will seek re-election at the
shareholders meeting on April 29, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper
reported, citing a bank spokesman. It cited rumours that the
weak performance of the bank's shares since 2011 could prompt a
switch at the top, naming veteran banker Oswald Gruebel and
former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand as
potential candidates for the post.
For more news see
BANKS/SNB
The Swiss Bankers Association wants the Swiss National Bank
to analyse the impact of negative interest rates before possibly
deciding to cut rates further into negative territory or
reducing exemptions for bank deposits subject to charges, SBA
Deputy Director Thomas Sutter told the Schweiz am Sonntag paper.
LOGITECH
The technology accessories maker would make a large
acquisition if the target was a good fit, Chief Executive
Bracken Darrell told Finanz und Wirtschaft, but he was reluctant
to do a really big deal. Logitech was keeping an eye on 10 to 20
companies and would focus on deals that could accelerate product
development rather than launch a new product category.
For more news see
NOVARTIS
Data from a head-to-head study showed Cosentyx remains
superior to Stelara in achieving sustained skin clearance at 52
weeks for adults living with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the
company said. These findings were presented for the first time
at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting.
ZUEBLIN, SULZER
The Schweiz am Sonntag paper quoted unidentified sources as
saying Russian billionaire investor Viktor Vekselberg, who has a
37.5 percent stake in Zueblin, intends to take the property
group private. He also eyes a "disinvestment strategy" at
industrial group Sulzer that could involve divestments, the
paper added.
[ZUBN.S} [SUN.S}
LUFTHANSA
The airline group's three Swiss pilots unions plan a new try
at merging this year so that management cannot play them off
against one another once contracts expire in 2019, the Schweiz
am Sonntag paper said, citing Henning Hoffman, head of the
Aeropers union.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Switzerland and the European Union could strike a deal on
curbing immigration to the neutral Alpine country soon after
Britons decide in June whether to quit the bloc, Swiss Foreign
Minister Didier Burkhalter said in unusually upbeat comments to
the NZZ am Sonntag paper.
Data on sight deposits and foreign exchange reserves at the
Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)