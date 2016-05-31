ZURICH May 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening largely unchanged at 8,275 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The world's biggest food company, is stepping up its push into medicine with a global deal worth up to 100 million euros ($111 million) to develop and market an experimental milk allergy test for infants.

For more click on

GATEGROUP

Air France-KLM is entering exclusive negotiations with China's HNA Group to sell a stake in its catering business Servair, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.

Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion by agreeing in April an all-cash deal to buy Swiss airline catering business Gategroup Holdings for $1.5 billion.

"Subject to HNA's acquisition of Gategroup, Air France and HNA intend to create the leading platform in the inflight catering business," Air France said in a statement.

For more click on

ROCHE

Drugmaker Roche has received European approval for an injectable form of antibody therapy MabThera for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, the company said on Tuesday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom Holding expects a group loss for the first half of 2016 as its network testing division continues to struggle with falling sales. New Chief Executive Holger Cordes, who assumes the role June 1, wants to realign Ascom as a "one-business company" focusing on telecom solutions for the healthcare industry.

* Aryzta saw underlying revenue improve in the third quarter, recovering 0.9 percent despite falling to 949.8 million euros after currency and divestment effects. The company said it expect underlying fully diluted EPS in line with consensus for the full-year and over 200 million euros in newly generated free cash.

* Emmi : Swiss business head Robert Muri will be entering retirement at the end of the year. European head Marc Heim will take over Muri's duties, to be succeeded by Chief Marketing Officer Robin Barraclough as European exexutive.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals filed an application to market its orphan drug Raxone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the EU, a type II variation to an authorisation granted last year.

* Investment company Altin AG said its board of directors would request the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange at its extraordinary general meeting on June 21. The EGM was requested by majority stakeholder Alpine Select to propose a capital reduction and special dividend payment.

* COMET Group's head of human resources, Christoph Baertschi, will be leaving the company next year.

* Peach Property expects a 30 million franc ($30.24 million) cash return on its Wollerau Park building project, under which it will build 46 apartments and 10 commercial units for an 87 million franc sales tag.

* HUBER+SUHNER has acquired optical network switch maker Polatis, a company based in the United States and Britain with $13 million in sales and 110 employees.

* Dottikon Es Holding upped net profit tenfold in its 2015-16 reporting year to 14.3 million francs.

* Eastern Property's net rental income fell to $17.43 million in the first quarter from $17.89 million a year ago.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.8985 euros) ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)