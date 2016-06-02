ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.17 percent at 8171.69 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The No. 2 Swiss bank said on Thursday it is issuing around 75.5 million new shares representing 3.8 percent of its currently issued share capital for its 2015 scrip dividend. Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement that the issue price of the new shares is 12.47 Swiss francs.

ROCHE, NOVARTIS

Worldwide spending on cancer medicines will exceed $150 billion by 2020, driven by the emergence of expensive new therapies that help the immune system to attack tumors, according to a global oncology report released by IMS Health Holdings on Thursday.

Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Roche Holding's liquid diagnostic test to detect gene mutation associated with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.

Novartis Chief Executive Officer Joe Jimenez told the Financial Times that China has the potential to be a major force in global pharmaceuticals over the next 10 years, on the sidelines of the company's opening of a $1 billion global research and development campus in Shanghai.

UBS

Stressed-out investment bankers at the biggest Swiss bank can now take at least two hours of "personal time" a week in the latest attempt by a bank to retain staff with a better work-life balance.

KUDELSKI

Swiss digital TV security company Kudelski is opening a second headquarters in the United States, aiming to counter the strong Swiss franc that has dented results and to be closer to faster-growing markets, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

LIFEWATCH

The Swiss medtech company said on Wednesday that its subsidiary Lifewatch Services, Inc. and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield had agreed to a compromise on a previously announced arbitration award related to Lifewatch's billing practices in years 2009-2010. In March, Lifewatch had been forced to adjust 2015 results to reflect a full-year loss after losing an arbitration case.

COMPANY NEWS

* Novartis said Afinitor receives EU approval to treat certain types of advanced gastrointestinal (gi) and lung neuroendocrine tumors.

* Castle Alternative Invest AG announced a share buyback programme at market prices.

* Evolva said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) No Objection Letter, for the next-generation sweetener, EverSweet, qualifying it for use in food and beverages.

* Airopack said it is proposing new members to its board as it seeks to increase its capital by 20.7 million Swiss francs. Two board members, John McKernan and Christian Feller, are stepping down, though Feller will remain active with the company.

* Addex Therapeutics said results from its phase 2 clinical study of dipraglurant in levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease have been published in the online issue of peer-reviewed journal Movement Disorders. Results showed there were no major safety concerns in the trial, the company said.

* APG SGA said it will continue to market analogue advertising spaces in city of Biel/Bienne.

ECONOMY

