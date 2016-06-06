ZURICH, June 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,166 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS POLITICS
Swiss voters rejected by a wide margin on Sunday a proposal
to introduce a guaranteed basic income for everyone living in
the wealthy country after an uneasy debate about the future of
work at a time of increasing automation.
In a separate vote on Sunday, Swiss voters clearly rejected
a proposal to require state-controlled companies, such as
Swisscom, not to seek to make a profit. Swisscom said
it welcomed the 'no' vote, which it said would allow it to
continue to compete successfully with other telecoms companies.
CREDIT SUISSE
Long-time Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker David
DeNunzio is leaving the Swiss bank to become global head of
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Wells Fargo & Co,
according to people familiar with the matter.
British regulators are making inquiries into Credit Suisse's
and Russian bank VTB Group's handling of hundreds of millions of
dollars of debt they arranged for state-backed companies in
Mozambique, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
For more news, click on
ROCHE
A newly approved immunotherapy from Roche Holding proved
effective as an initial treatment for some patients with
advanced bladder cancer, according to data presented on Sunday.
The Swiss drugmaker also said a phase III study showed its
Actemra/RoActemra treatment maintained steroid-free remission in
people with Giant Cell Arteritis.
For more news, click on
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group has signed a contract with Chinese car maker
Geely allowing it to use an innovative battery
developed by the watchmaker's research firm Belenos, its chief
executive said in an interview on Sunday.
For more news, click on
COMPANY NEWS
* Lindt & Spruengli said Ernst Tanner will
relinquish his role as CEO by the end of 2016 with CFO Dieter
Weisskopf his replacement.
* Alpiq said it has sold its interest in Alpiq
Versorgungs AG for 312 million Swiss francs to a consortium
comprising of EBM Netz AG, Staedtische Betriebe Olten and UBS
Clean Energy Infrastructure Switzerland. It will use the
proceeds to pay down debt and boost its balance sheet, Alpiq
said.
* UBS and Credit Suisse need more capital
by 2019 to meet requirements, said Swiss newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag, citing a study by Creditsights.
* Meyer Burger said it had agreed to sell high-end
equipment and technologies worth around 22 million Swiss francs
to Russian solar company Hevel LLC.
* Elma Group said it expects to close the first
half year 2016 with a small negative net income.
* THERAMetrics said it had entered into a share
purchase agreement for the sale of its Italian IMP manufacturing
and logistics subsidiary Clinical Supply Services to Fin
Posillipo S.p.A.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said all primary and
secondary clinical endpoints were attained in a phase III
pivotal trial of Rifamycin SV MMX.
* Jungfrau said its head of infrastructures Juerg
Lauper will retire on May 31, 2017.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank does not have a target for the
franc's exchange rate and is ready to intervene in the market or
lower interest rates further if needed to keep a lid on the
currency, its deputy chairman was quoted as saying on Saturday.
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)