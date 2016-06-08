ZURICH, June 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,205 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS PRIVATE BANKS

A British exit from the European Union could push the world's wealthy to keep less of their cash in London and turn to Swiss private banks instead, the chairman of Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Swiss office said.

SONOVA

A rival of the Swiss hearing aid maker, Denmark's William Demant, is seeking to buy more retail outlets to control sales of its products and fight discounters including Costco. Sonova sells its products to Costco, but has also been buying up retail outlets to replace rivals' products on the shelves with its own.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it received EU approval for Avastin, Tarceva combination in a specific kind of lung cancer.

* Novartis said it is presenting information about its Cosentyx medication for psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondolytis at a conference. The Swiss drugmaker is counting on the drug to help make up for the patent expiration of its blood cancer medicine Gleevec.

* VimpelCom and CK Hutchison Holdings have received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom , Iliad SA and Digicel Group, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Swiss Prime Site said it successfully completed a 250 million Swiss franc convertible bond issue due 2023.

* NAGRA, a Kudelski company, and NOS Comunicações SA, announced the launch of a 4K Ultra HD RDK-enabled set-top box offering secured by NAGRA anyCAST CONNECT.

*Schaffner said its aiming to have an EBITA margin of better than 8 percent while returning to growth over the next two years.

* Implenia AG said it is building a new mixed-use, sustainable neighbourhood at "Werk 1" on Sulzerareal site in central Winterthur, where housing is slated to be built on property that once formed the heart of Swiss industry.

ECONOMY

* CPI data due at 0715 GMT

* Result of the Swiss federal bond issue due around 0900 GMT

* Ex-Swiss National Bank board member Jean-Pierre Danthine told a conference that Switzerland had more or less reached the upper level on negative interest rates at -0.75 percent, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported. Danthine, who left the SNB in July 2015, added that it was not clear whether rates could go more negative for a longer period of time, according to the NZZ. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)