REUTERS WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUMMIT
Juerg Zeltner from UBS and Iqbal Khan of Credit Suisse
address the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit
JULIUS BAER
Chief Executive Boris Collardi tells Swiss newspaper Schweiz
am Sonntag that focus will be on organic growth this year and on
Asia, says he is confident Julius Baer will reach new money
growth target of 4-6 pct this year
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The biggest cement maker said it has identified another nine
countries where it would make divestments "if we can achieve
favourable valuations", without naming the locations, the
Financial Times reported on Monday. The company has said it is
on track to hit its 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.63 billion)
asset sale goal this year with disposals including in Saudi
Arabia, South Korea and India, with a "substantial amount" of
divestments slated for 2017, too.
ABB
ABB poached a Siemens executive as it shakes up
its automation division, where profit margins have shrunk amid
sluggish demand for the unit's motors, drives and factory
robots.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said mGluR4 and mGluR7
programmes demonstrate potential in preclinical models of
neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases
* HBM Healthcare Investments said on Friday it has
recommended an all-share merger of Skyepharma and Vectura and
expects to get 19.4 million pounds ($27.5 million) from the
transaction.
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800
GMT
