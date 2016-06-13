ZURICH, June 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 7874 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

REUTERS WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUMMIT

Juerg Zeltner from UBS and Iqbal Khan of Credit Suisse address the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit

JULIUS BAER

Chief Executive Boris Collardi tells Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag that focus will be on organic growth this year and on Asia, says he is confident Julius Baer will reach new money growth target of 4-6 pct this year

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The biggest cement maker said it has identified another nine countries where it would make divestments "if we can achieve favourable valuations", without naming the locations, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The company has said it is on track to hit its 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.63 billion) asset sale goal this year with disposals including in Saudi Arabia, South Korea and India, with a "substantial amount" of divestments slated for 2017, too.

ABB

ABB poached a Siemens executive as it shakes up its automation division, where profit margins have shrunk amid sluggish demand for the unit's motors, drives and factory robots.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said mGluR4 and mGluR7 programmes demonstrate potential in preclinical models of neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases

* HBM Healthcare Investments said on Friday it has recommended an all-share merger of Skyepharma and Vectura and expects to get 19.4 million pounds ($27.5 million) from the transaction.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

