ZURICH, June 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 7,753 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
PRIVATE BANKING
Private banks will struggle to grow revenue given negative
interest rates and restrained client activity, UBS
Wealth Management President Juerg Zeltner said.
For more click
CREDIT SUISSE
A group of 26 Mozambique civil society organisations said on
Monday $1.86 billion of government debt arranged by Credit
Suisse and Russia's VTB Bank was illegal and should
not be paid.
Harris Associates Investment Trust holds a 5.08 percent
stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Swiss SIX
Exchange. A previous notice from SIX showed Harris Associates
Investment Trust's holdings at 4.21 percent.
For more news, click
DAETWYLER HOLDING
Daetwyler Holding AG said it has agreed to buy Premier
Farnell Plc in an all-cash offer that valued the British
electronic component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss
francs ($1.04 billion).
For more news, click
GAM HOLDING
Swiss money manager GAM Holding warned it expects a
roughly 50 percent year-on-year fall in first-half underlying
profit before tax, mainly due to a drop-off in performance fees.
Zurich-based GAM posted underlying profit before tax of 101.5
million Swiss francs ($105.3 million) for the first six months
of 2015.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said Oliver Bailer, Division President
Chemtech, will go on an indefinite leave of absence starting
today, for family reasons.
* VP Bank said expects a fall in group net income
for the first half of 2016 compared to the first half of 2015
where the integration of Centrum Bank had a positive one-off
effect, it said. It also expects group net operating income to
"significantly exceed" the prior-year level.
* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG said it has
appointed Martin Wendel as the new COO of its Services Division
and a member of the executive board. He will take up the new
post on Sept. 1.
* Capital Group Companies increased its shareholdings in
Emmi AG to 5.019 percent from 4.925 percent.
* Gurit said it will open a wind blade mould
production facility in Szczecin, Poland.
* Charles Voegele said its board of directors in
Belgium had decided to apply for judicial reorganisation through
the transfer of business operations. This petition will be filed
with the Commercial Court of Antwerp by June 20. The court has
up to three weeks in which to approve this application, which
the company said offered the best perspectives for the
continuation of Belgian activities.
ECONOMY
* Producer/import price data for May due at
0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)