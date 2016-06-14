ZURICH, June 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 7,753 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

PRIVATE BANKING

Private banks will struggle to grow revenue given negative interest rates and restrained client activity, UBS Wealth Management President Juerg Zeltner said.

For more click

CREDIT SUISSE

A group of 26 Mozambique civil society organisations said on Monday $1.86 billion of government debt arranged by Credit Suisse and Russia's VTB Bank was illegal and should not be paid.

Harris Associates Investment Trust holds a 5.08 percent stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Swiss SIX Exchange. A previous notice from SIX showed Harris Associates Investment Trust's holdings at 4.21 percent.

For more news, click

DAETWYLER HOLDING

Daetwyler Holding AG said it has agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc in an all-cash offer that valued the British electronic component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion).

For more news, click

GAM HOLDING

Swiss money manager GAM Holding warned it expects a roughly 50 percent year-on-year fall in first-half underlying profit before tax, mainly due to a drop-off in performance fees. Zurich-based GAM posted underlying profit before tax of 101.5 million Swiss francs ($105.3 million) for the first six months of 2015.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said Oliver Bailer, Division President Chemtech, will go on an indefinite leave of absence starting today, for family reasons.

* VP Bank said expects a fall in group net income for the first half of 2016 compared to the first half of 2015 where the integration of Centrum Bank had a positive one-off effect, it said. It also expects group net operating income to "significantly exceed" the prior-year level.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG said it has appointed Martin Wendel as the new COO of its Services Division and a member of the executive board. He will take up the new post on Sept. 1.

* Capital Group Companies increased its shareholdings in Emmi AG to 5.019 percent from 4.925 percent.

* Gurit said it will open a wind blade mould production facility in Szczecin, Poland.

* Charles Voegele said its board of directors in Belgium had decided to apply for judicial reorganisation through the transfer of business operations. This petition will be filed with the Commercial Court of Antwerp by June 20. The court has up to three weeks in which to approve this application, which the company said offered the best perspectives for the continuation of Belgian activities.

ECONOMY

* Producer/import price data for May due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)