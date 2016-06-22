ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,961 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

UBS

UBS warned its clients on Tuesday it may fail to execute some orders on its electronic trading platform should this week's Brexit referendum affect liquidity or cause extreme volatility.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel has an eye out for acquisitions that could help its growing e-commerce and pharmaceutical logisitics division, its CEO told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Altin's chief executive Tony Morrongiello has stepped down, the company said on Tuesday, and will be replaced by Claudia Habermacher, currently CEO of Alpine Select AG .

* Axpo Holding has named Willibald Kohlpaintner its new head of nuclear of energy.

* Zueblin Immobilien says Iosif Bakaleynik plans to resign as chief executive in order to focus on the role of chairman at the company. Zueblin's board of directors expects to nominate a new CEO by the end of the third quarter this year. Bakaleynik will continue as chief executive until such a time.

* Pax Anlage AG said it was starting to implement its new strategy by adding two apartment buildings to its real estate investment portfolio. It also appointed Franz Rutzer as CEO.

ECONOMY

ZEW Investor Sentiment for June due at 0900 GMT