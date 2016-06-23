ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 7,975 points on Thursday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Roche is increasingly confident it will continue to increase
sales and profit even as cut-rate copies of the Swiss
drugmaker's older cancer medicines start to grab business next
year, its chief executive said. "In terms of growth, I am now at
the point where I sleep much better," Severin Schwan told
Reuters on a visit to London.
For more news, click
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse and China Merchants are among the
suitors bidding for Royal Bank of Scotland's Greek shipping
finance business which is worth about $3 billion, banking and
financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
A former Credit Suisse AG banker pleaded guilty on Wednesday
in U.S. District Court in Virginia to charges of helping U.S.
taxpayers evade income taxes, the U.S. Justice Department said.
U.S. authorities are investigating Credit Suisse's
operations in Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
For more news, click
UBS
The United States has dismissed a summons enforcement action
against UBS AG after the bank complied with an Internal Revenue
Service summons for bank records held in its Singapore office,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said a new analysis in JAMA Cardiology
has found that timely and broad adoption of its Entresto
treatment by all eligible heart failure patients with reduced
ejection fraction could prevent or postpone more than 28,000
deaths each year in the U.S. alone.
* Sika AG said it had been informed that
Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) challenges certain decisions
of its annual general meeting of April 12. SWH challenges the
re-election to the board of directors of Monika Ribar and Paul
Haelg, Daniel Sauter, Ulrich Suter and Christoph Tobler and
non-election of Jacques Bischoff as a board member
* Clariant has inaugurated its new production plant
for water-based pigment preparations in Mexico. The new plant
located in Santa Clara doubles Clariant's Mexico annual
production capacity for water-based pigment preparations and
enhances its ability to serve customers across North and Latin
America, the company said.
* Meyer Burger said it had won a 21 million Swiss
franc order from a Chinese tier-one supplier in the solar
industry. The high-tech equipment will be used for the
production of solar wafers.
* Gottex Fund Management said its shareholders
passed a resolution, with a majority of 99.66% of the votes
cast, authorizing the Board of Directors to issue up to a
maximum of 100,000,000 new shares for any purpose in the best
interest of the company.
* Carlo Gavazzi reported a 0.5 percent increase in
operating revenue to 130.2 million Swiss francs ($135.81
million). Group net income amounted to 9.6 million francs
against 12.3 million francs in the previous year, mainly due to
an exchange loss of 0.7 million francs due to the uneven
movement of the euro against the U.S. dollar compared to an
exchange gain of 1 million francs last year.
* DKSH said it has agreed a deal with Dr. Wolff
Group to supply the Alpecin hair care brand in China. DSKH will
provide registration, importation, sales, distribution,
logistics and collection services for Dr. Wolff's products in
the country.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)