ZURICH, June 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 7.9 percent lower at 7,388 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
BREXIT
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from
Thursday's landmark referendum showed, an outcome that sets the
country on an uncertain path and deals the largest setback to
European efforts to forge greater unity since World War Two.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer said in a statement the United Kingdom was
a key market and it was committed to its customers,
distributors, communities and employees in the UK.
For more, click on
NESTLE
The food group said it would continue to operate normally,
but follow developments closely following the UK's vote to leave
the European Union.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it acquired Carboflex's 50 percent
stake in the consortium that built and operates a Brazilian
plant producing chemicals used in oil and gas wells to further
expand its offshore offering.
* Roche Holding AG said it received FDA clearance
for its Procalcitonin (PCT) assay to help clinicians effectively
assess sepsis risk and manage sepsis patients
* New Value said it had a profit of 0.28 million
Swiss francs in its fiscal year 2015/16.
* Valora Holding AG said it signed a sale agreement
for its Naville logistics and distribution business with Thomas
Kirschner, the owner of German press wholesaler 7Days Group.
ECONOMY
* A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank said the central
bank had no immediate comment on projections indicating the UK
has voted to leave the European Union.
* The safe-haven Swiss franc rose to its highest level
against the euro since August 2015.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)