ZURICH, June 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 7.9 percent lower at 7,388 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BREXIT

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed, an outcome that sets the country on an uncertain path and deals the largest setback to European efforts to forge greater unity since World War Two.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer said in a statement the United Kingdom was a key market and it was committed to its customers, distributors, communities and employees in the UK.

NESTLE

The food group said it would continue to operate normally, but follow developments closely following the UK's vote to leave the European Union.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it acquired Carboflex's 50 percent stake in the consortium that built and operates a Brazilian plant producing chemicals used in oil and gas wells to further expand its offshore offering.

* Roche Holding AG said it received FDA clearance for its Procalcitonin (PCT) assay to help clinicians effectively assess sepsis risk and manage sepsis patients

* New Value said it had a profit of 0.28 million Swiss francs in its fiscal year 2015/16.

* Valora Holding AG said it signed a sale agreement for its Naville logistics and distribution business with Thomas Kirschner, the owner of German press wholesaler 7Days Group.

ECONOMY

* A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank said the central bank had no immediate comment on projections indicating the UK has voted to leave the European Union.

* The safe-haven Swiss franc rose to its highest level against the euro since August 2015.

