ZURICH, June 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.4 percent lower at 7,638 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank may sell a property it owns on Zurich's famed
Bahnhofstrasse, it said, citing overcapacity and saying the
possible sale had nothing to do with strengthening its balance
sheet.
For more news, click
ABB
The power and automation company has dismissed reports it
could buy German robot maker Kuka, the Swiss company's
chief executive, Ulrich Spiesshofer, wrote in a memo to staff.
For more news, click
PICTET
The private bank's revenue in the first half of the year is
lower than it was in the same period last year, but customer
demand remains strong, its incoming senior partner Nicolas
Pictet is quoted as saying by Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said it was launching a lithium-ion
rechargeable hearing aid.
* Implenia said it signed a contract for
construction of the "Lot GC01" section of the Line 11 extension
to the east of Paris.
* Kuoni Travel Holding filed an application for
exemption from certain obligations for maintaining its listing.
* HNA Aviation (Hong Kong) Air Catering Holding Co., Ltd.,
Hong Kong, a subsidiary of HNA Group Co., Ltd., published the
offer prospectus on the public tender offer for all publicly
held shares of gategroup Holding AG.
* Alpiq said it is expanding its existing
cooperation with the German STEAG to help expand its
international market presence for the dismantling of nuclear
installations.
* WISeKey, a Swiss-based cyber security company,
announced plans to help secure Internet of Things (IoT) devices
with SAP.
* PAION AG, a specialty pharma company, and Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Cosmo Technologies Ltd. have
entered into a license agreement for remimazolam.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of novel therapies for
patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and
pain, said it is sponsoring a study to evaluate the burden of
disease experienced by patients with Rett syndrome and their
families.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has launched its
new azole antifungal CRESEMBA (isavuconazole) in Italy and will
sponsor a continuing medical education event on current
challenges and recent developments in the management of invasive
fungal infections in Bologna, Italy.
ECONOMY
* Data on sight deposits held at the Swiss National Bank due
at 0800 GMT.
* Global economic policy urgently needs rebalancing, the
Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, as the world
faces a "risky trinity" of high debt, low productivity growth
and dwindling firepower at the world's big central banks.
* Major central banks will limit market turbulence as much
as possible after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the
head of the Bank for International Settlements said.
* Central banks are ready to cooperate to support financial
stability in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, the Bank for International Settlements said.
* The Swiss National Bank should do everything to ensure the
Swiss franc does not strengthen beyond a rate of roughly 1.10
against the euro, the head of business lobby Economiesuisse was
quoted as saying in newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)