ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 7,822 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the
European Union is unlikely to go away in the coming weeks, the
chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse said.
SWISSCOM
The Swiss telecommunication firm's CEO Urs Schaeppi told
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company is
continuing to pursue a "reliable and consistent" dividend policy
in which it has paid out 22 Swiss francs per share annually
since 2011. With investment levels high, Schaeppi does not see
much potential for any increases.
GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT
A former accountant for Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd
has been criminally charged with embezzling nearly $3.4 million
over a four-year period from the Swiss hedge fund
firm.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* GAM Holding said it had agreed to acquire Cantab
Capital Partners, a UK-based multi-strategy systematic manager
with assets under management of $4 billion.
* Geberit said it is selling Koralle Group, a
provider of shower enclosures, to AFG Arbonia-Forster for an
undisclosed sum.
* Helvetia Holding said its Group CEO Stefan
Loacker is stepping down and handing over to Philipp Gmuer.
* Givaudan and Amyris announced a long-term,
multi-million-dollar collaboration in cosmetic active
ingredients.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank defended its double strategy of
negative interest rates and intervening in the currency markets
to stem upward pressure on the Swiss franc, board member Fritz
Zurbruegg told a conference in Germany on Tuesday. He did not
give details on the latest intervention by the SNB after Britain
voted to leave the European Union last week. For the full story
in German, click
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.35 points in
May from 1.24 points in April, the Swiss bank's economists said.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)