NESTLE, BARRY CALLEBAUT

Hershey Co said on Thursday it had rejected a $23 billion takeover bid by Mondelez International Inc that would seek to expand the latter's limited U.S. footprint and create the world's largest confectioner.

CREDIT SUISSE

In an interview with the Straits Times, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said it was too early to say what the implications will be for the Swiss bank from Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"Don't forget we are originally a Swiss bank, so we are from outside the EU and we needed an operating platform in the EU and we have that in Dublin. So we are fundamentally in a reasonably good position to watch what's going to happen. Once things become clearer, we'll adjust," he was quoted as saying.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Crealogix is partnering with Entersekt to offer mobile push-based authentication to its digital banking customers.

* Datacolor said CFO Mark Leuchtmann will leave the company at the end of December 2016.

* Intershop Holding AG said it sold its 28 percent stake in Corestate Capital Holding to the latter's majority shareholder Ralph Winter.

* Kuoni Reisen Holding said it got tenders for bond redemption worth 125.7 million Swiss francs.

* Lonza has acquired U.S.-based liver cell provider Triangle Research Labs.

* Valartis Group expects the sale of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) to Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group to close in the third quarter, the group said Thursday evening.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT

* Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for June due at 0730 GMT

