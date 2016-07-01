ZURICH, July 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,067 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE, BARRY CALLEBAUT
Hershey Co said on Thursday it had rejected a $23
billion takeover bid by Mondelez International Inc that
would seek to expand the latter's limited U.S. footprint and
create the world's largest confectioner.
CREDIT SUISSE
In an interview with the Straits Times, Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said it was too early to say what the
implications will be for the Swiss bank from Britain's vote to
leave the EU.
"Don't forget we are originally a Swiss bank, so we are from
outside the EU and we needed an operating platform in the EU and
we have that in Dublin. So we are fundamentally in a reasonably
good position to watch what's going to happen. Once things
become clearer, we'll adjust," he was quoted as saying.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Crealogix is partnering with Entersekt to offer
mobile push-based authentication to its digital banking
customers.
* Datacolor said CFO Mark Leuchtmann will leave the
company at the end of December 2016.
* Intershop Holding AG said it sold its 28 percent
stake in Corestate Capital Holding to the latter's majority
shareholder Ralph Winter.
* Kuoni Reisen Holding said it got tenders for bond
redemption worth 125.7 million Swiss francs.
* Lonza has acquired U.S.-based liver cell provider
Triangle Research Labs.
* Temenos said the firm's WealthSuite integrated
wealth management solution has been selected by Standard
Chartered Bank for deployment in more than 30 markets.
* Valartis Group expects the sale of Valartis Bank
(Liechtenstein) to Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group
to close in the third quarter, the group said Thursday evening.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT
* Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for June due at
0730 GMT
