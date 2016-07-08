ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 7,951 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse on Thursday said that Adam Gishen would become the group's new head of investor relations, as current head Christian Stark moves into an expanded role.

JULIUS BAER

Switzerland's third largest listed bank is adding a team of ten to its Berne office, to be headed by Jean-Claude Mariethod joining the bank from Valiant. As part of the effort to strengthen in its home market, the bank's Lucerne office and Geneva market will also come under new leadership.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* gategroup's extraordinary general meeting on HNA's public tender offer for the Swiss airline caterer will be held on July 29, the company said.

* Sulzer won a contract with French utility EDF to deliver 28 pumping units over the next 15 years.

* Roche subsidiary Genetech received FDA approval for Xolair in the treatment of allergic asthma in children.

* Kudelski acquired Dutch digital content watermarker Nexguard Labs without disclosing terms of the deal.

* Alpiq Holding sold its stake in AVAG for 312 million Swiss francs ($319.38 million).

* Airopack Technology said ATG's capital increase in connection with an equity investment from Apollo Funds was completed with net proceeds of around 43.5 million francs for ATG.

* Zug Estates' CFO Gabriela Theus will leave the company at the end of March 2017.

* Investis Holding raised gross proceeds of 148.4 million Swiss francs in its initial public offering after over-allotment options were fully exercised.

* Travel retailer Dufry extended a concession agreement at Mexico's Cancun airport for ten years. The contract additionally includes operations at Cozumel airport, the company said.

* Conzzeta said Oliver Pabst will become CEO of Mammut Sports as of September 1.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in June from 3.2 percent in the previous month based on a new reporting method, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)