ZURICH, July 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam congratulated the bank's trading teams for the way they handled the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, he said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The company has agreed to sell its Lafarge India business to Nirma Ltd for an enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the world's biggest cement maker said.

UBS

Switzerland's politicians have done too little to protect the country's banks from demands for data from foreign governments, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in an interview published by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.

The Swiss bank UBS said on Friday that a former employee at its French arm has pleaded guilty in an investigation into tax fraud and wrongfully soliciting for clients, but rejected allegations that the bank itself was complicit.

Former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith is joining UBS as vice-chairman of its corporate client solutions, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ChemChina said it had extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta and all outstanding American Depositary Shares representing Common Shares until Sept. 13, 2016, unless further extended.

* Adecco said it has cancelled 3,318,750 shares acquired under its most recent share buyback programme. The new share capital comprises 171,156,187 registered shares, the company said.

* Interroll said it expects a sales growth of about 9 percent and over proportional net profit growth in the range of 10-15 percent for the first half of 2016.

* Myriad expects to report revenue of $7.7 million for the first half of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in the second half of 2015

* Schindler : SIX Swiss Exchange decided to admit the Schindler nominal share to the SMIM index basket from Sept. 19.

* DKSH : SIX Swiss Exchange decided to exclude the DKSH share from the SMIM index basket from Sept. 19.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank must be ready to react flexibly to any short term threats or opportunities arising from Brexit, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT