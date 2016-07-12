ZURICH, July 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,097 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank is freezing new hires in parts of its wealth management business as part of a restructuring process aimed to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adval Tech said it has entered into an agreement with Barnes Group Inc. for the sale of the shares in the Molds segment (FOBOHA). The transaction should be completed during the third quarter of 2016, Adval Tech said, with the proceeds primarily going towards reducing debt. The price of the acquisition is 133 million Swiss francs ($135.3 million) on a debt and cash free basis.

* ams AG said it increased the amount raised from a newly issued promissory note to 175.5 million euros ($194.4 million) following investor demand.

* BB Biotech said it closed the first half year of 2016 with a loss of 1.17 billion francs, based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results. It posted a 717 million franc profit in the corresponding period of the previous year.

* Banque Cantonale du Jura's profits rose to 6.2 million francs in the first six months of 2016 from 6.1 million francs a year earlier. {BCJ.S]

* Peach Property Group and NOVUM Hotel Group conclude 20-year lease agreement with the former Hoesch headquarters in Dortmund to be transformed into a 4-star hotel with 210 rooms.

* Perrot Duval posted a profit after taxes of 1 million Swiss francs for its 2015/16 financial year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender SWIW. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) ($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)