ZURICH, July 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,130 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's AMGN.O arthritis drug Enbrel is highly similar in potency and safety to the original and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

For more click on

PRIVATE BANKING

UBS kept its ranking as the world's biggest private bank last year, a study by wealth management researcher Scorpio Partnership showed on Thursday. Credit Suisse fell further behind Morgan Stanley in with a 7.2 percent fall in its managed assets to $687.3 billion, the benchmark showed.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse hired Deutsche Bank's Cathal Deasy as M&A head for the Europa, Middle East and Africa region, the Financial Times reported.

Credit Suisse has named David Kostel and Punit Mehta as global co-heads of healthcare investment banking, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Switzerland's second biggest bank had changed compensation structure for some senior bankers in London, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

For more click on

BSI

Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA has opened an investigation into Swiss bank BSI's former Asia chief executive Hans Peter Brunner, his lawyer said on Wednesday, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.

For more click on

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer said it placed $1 billion of undated subordinated notes first callable in January 2022.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann exercised a conversion right and call option to gain a controlling stake in MegaGen, saying $30 million in convertible bonds purchased in 2014 would be converted into MegaGen shares and additional shares would be purchased from major holders. MegaGen had disputed the conversion price and initiated an arbitration procedure in Seoul, pushing the deal's closure back by up to two years.

* Partners Group increased assets under management to 49.1 billion euros ($54.55 billion) through June 30 from 46 billion euros at the end of 2015. Based on strong client demand, the investment manager narrowed full-year guidance for gross client commitments to 8-9 billion euros, the upper bracket of its previous 7-9 billion guidance.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not support its plan to file a new drug application (NDA) for Raxone under subpart H for patients not using concomitant glucocorticoids.

* Swiss stock exchange SIX's regulation reprimanded Addex Therapeutics Ltd for several errors in its 2014 IFRS annual financial statements and its 2015 IFRS interim financial statements.

* Bossard Holding increased sales by 2.1 percent in the first six months of 2016 to 343.6 million Swiss francs ($349.47 million), while net income rose 5.6 percent compared to the prior-year period.

* WISeKey placed 5.4 million francs of cash in a second tranche of a mandatory convertible loan and said it may place a third tranche.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices for June are due at 0715 GMT. ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)