ZURICH, July 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 8,125 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NICE ATTACK

A "terrorist" gunman killed 80 people and wounded scores when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd that had watched Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday, officials said.

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group on Friday said its first-half profit would slide 50-60 percent on dwindling sales in Hong Kong and Europe, and analysts warned that the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice would hurt tourist sales for the foreseeable future.

Shares were indicated to open down 9 percent.

EFG

EFG International announced that it has agreed with BTG Pactual the terms for EFG Bank's Singapore branch to purchase the business of BSI Bank (Singapore) in an accelerated asset deal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ems-Chemie is due to report its first half results at 0500 GMT.

* Conzzetta announced the closing of the agreement to buy DNE Laser, based in Shenzhen, China.

* SHL Telemedicine said Ehud Ben Yair will become the company's Chief Financial Officer as of September 15, 2016, and join the company mid-August.

* Swiss Prime Site said it struck a partnership in Switzerland with Motel One Group for jointly creating budget design hotels in Basel and Zurich.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said its profit rose 1.2 percent to 31.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016.

ECONOMY

