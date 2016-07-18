ZURICH, July 18The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,150 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

Roche

Roche's Gazyva did not significantly reduce the risk of disease worsening or death compared to an alternative treatment for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a phase III GOYA test, the company said.

GIVAUDAN

Givaudan reported a better-than-expected increase in profit during the first half of 2016 with the flavours and fragrances giant saying it expected to grow faster than the rest of the market in the medium term.

SGS

Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Monday posted net profit of 277 million Swiss francs ($281.70 million) for the first six months of 2016, short of analysts' forecasts for 285 million francs.

The company also announced the acquisition of a 15 percent stake in AgFlow SA, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The target company operates an innovative trade intelligence platform aggregating OTC market data on global grains, oilseeds/proteins and edible oils from market participants worldwide.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann Holding said it will take over distribution of Botiss products in Germany.

* Novartis is demanding more than 10 million euros ($11.03 million)from Clariant following the decommissioning of the waste water plant, Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

* Emmi said it was acquiring 100 percent of Mittelland Molkerei AG.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish data on sight deposits at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)