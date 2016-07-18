ZURICH, July 18The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,150 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
Roche
Roche's Gazyva did not significantly reduce the risk
of disease worsening or death compared to an alternative
treatment for people with previously untreated diffuse large
B-cell lymphoma in a phase III GOYA test, the company said.
GIVAUDAN
Givaudan reported a better-than-expected increase
in profit during the first half of 2016 with the flavours and
fragrances giant saying it expected to grow faster than the rest
of the market in the medium term.
SGS
Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Monday
posted net profit of 277 million Swiss francs ($281.70 million)
for the first six months of 2016, short of analysts' forecasts
for 285 million francs.
The company also announced the acquisition of a 15 percent
stake in AgFlow SA, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The
target company operates an innovative trade intelligence
platform aggregating OTC market data on global grains,
oilseeds/proteins and edible oils from market participants
worldwide.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann Holding said it will take over
distribution of Botiss products in Germany.
* Novartis is demanding more than 10 million euros
($11.03 million)from Clariant following the
decommissioning of the waste water plant, Schweiz am Sonntag
reported.
* Emmi said it was acquiring 100 percent of
Mittelland Molkerei AG.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish data on sight
deposits at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)