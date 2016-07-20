ZURICH, July 20The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening unchanged at 8,112 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis said it has stopped
making tuberculosis drugs in Pakistan in a dispute over pricing,
prompting fears of a health crisis due to a shortage of drugs in
a country with the world's fifth-highest TB rates.
UBS
Greek investigators raided the Athens home of a former UBS
banker earlier this month, furthering a probe into alleged tax
evasions even months after officials seized documents from the
Swiss bank's Athens office.
SWISS RE
An Australian government commissioned report on Tuesday
rejected drought insurance for farmers as uneconomical, dashing
hopes of insurers such as Allianz and Swiss Re, which
see Australia as a new and lucrative agricultural market.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss speciality chemicals and life sciences group Lonza
raised its guidance for 2016 after reporting the
strongest earnings growth in its history during the first six
months.
* Panalpina recognised a restructuring provision of
26 million Swiss francs ($26.38 million) in the second quarter,
bringing half-year consolidated reported profit down to 21.8
million francs.
* Georg Fischer saw net profit rise 36 percent in
the first half-year compared to the prior-year period to 109
million francs.
* Adecco on Tuesday announced that BlackRock's
stake in Adecco had fallen below 5 percent as of July 14.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT
($1 = 0.9855 Swiss francs)
