ZURICH, July 20The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,112 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis said it has stopped making tuberculosis drugs in Pakistan in a dispute over pricing, prompting fears of a health crisis due to a shortage of drugs in a country with the world's fifth-highest TB rates.

UBS

Greek investigators raided the Athens home of a former UBS banker earlier this month, furthering a probe into alleged tax evasions even months after officials seized documents from the Swiss bank's Athens office.

SWISS RE

An Australian government commissioned report on Tuesday rejected drought insurance for farmers as uneconomical, dashing hopes of insurers such as Allianz and Swiss Re, which see Australia as a new and lucrative agricultural market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss speciality chemicals and life sciences group Lonza raised its guidance for 2016 after reporting the strongest earnings growth in its history during the first six months.

* Panalpina recognised a restructuring provision of 26 million Swiss francs ($26.38 million) in the second quarter, bringing half-year consolidated reported profit down to 21.8 million francs.

* Georg Fischer saw net profit rise 36 percent in the first half-year compared to the prior-year period to 109 million francs.

* Adecco on Tuesday announced that BlackRock's stake in Adecco had fallen below 5 percent as of July 14.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.9855 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)