ZURICH, July 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8213 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
UBS
Singapore authorities have seized assets worth S$240 million
($176.82 million) in an investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows
for possible money laundering, in a probe which has found
"deficiencies" at several major banks in the city-state.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has completed
its inspections of DBS, Standard Chartered
and UBS and preliminary findings showed instances of
"control failings" in all three banks and "weaknesses in the
processes for accepting clients and monitoring transactions.
"However, the MAS' inspections did not reveal pervasive
control weaknesses or staff misconduct within these banks,
unlike in the case of BSI Bank," the statement said.
ROCHE
The drugmaker surpassed market expectations for core net
income per share in the first six months of the year, led by
drugs such as new asthma treatment Xolair and established breast
cancer medicine Herceptin.
ABB
Industrial robot maker ABB reported earnings in line with
expectations during its second quarter as the power equipment
and automation company pressed ahead with its turnaround plan.
SWATCH
Swatch said it expected a recovery in the second
half after first-half net profit plummeted 52 percent to 263
million Swiss francs ($267.2 million) as lower sales and the
absence of cost cuts hit the world's biggest watchmaker.
ACTELION
The biotechnology firm raised its guidance for a second
time, buoyed by strong uptake of its new pulmonary arterial
hypertension medicines.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Temenos reported a 22 percent increase in
operating profit and a 16 percent increase in revenue during its
second quarter.
* Sonova said its acquisition of AudioNova had been
approved without condition by the German Federal Cartel Office.
* Clariant is drawing up acquisition plans and is
currently talking to banks and investors to finance such a move,
Swiss business newspaper Handelszeitung reported.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year in June to 18.22
billion Swiss francs ($18.50 billion), the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
Watch exports fell a nominal 16.1 percent year on year.
