ZURICH, July 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent LOWER AT 8159 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
SYNGENTA
The pesticide and seeds maker being taken over by
state-owned ChemChina still expects the deal to close by year's
end, it said while reporting a worse-than-expected drop in
first-half profit.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss premium chocolate maker said it expects faster
sales growth in the second half of 2016 after a 6.6 percent rise
in sales during the first six months.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cie Financiere Tradition said second-quarter
consolidated revenue was CHF 205.8m compared with CHF 199.3m in
the second quarter 2015, representing an increase of 2.2% in
constant currencies.
* Mobimo Holding AG said that in the first half of
2016 the business activities of Mobimo Holding progressed better
than expected
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd said
fee-earning assets $6.8 billion as of June 30 versus $7.26
billion at March 31
* Cassiopea SpA says phase III clinical trial in
usa and eu for treatment of moderate to severe acne with Winlevi
on track, first-half loss widens
* SFS Group AG H1 gross sales 688.8 million Swiss
francs ($699.86 million) versus 670.4 million francs year ago
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)