ZURICH, July 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8206 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank posted net outflows totalling 8.7 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of 2016 due to investors pulling cash from its flagship emerging markets fund. Net profit beat market estimates.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance announced the successful closing of the placement of CHF 225 million of undated subordinated notes, first callable in June 2021.

* Givaudan announced it has closed the acquisition of Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings from ConAgra Foods

* Also Holding AG says H1 profit before taxes (EBT) jumped by around 12 percent to 40.3 million euros

* Sulzer says updated guidance indicates 2016 Order Intake Will Be At The Higher End Of Previously Communicated Range Of 5% to -10%, now closer to -5%

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA to re-submit US NDA for Xadago

* Autoneum Holding AG says H1 EBIT before special effects increased to 89.9 million francs (123.1 million francs including special effects)

* Novavest Real Estate AG plans a capital increase in September/October 2016

* Mikron Holding AG anticipates closing the 2016 financial year on considerably higher sales and an improved EBIT margin

* Ams AG said net result for Q2 was 19.6 million euros compared to 41.8 million euros in same period last year

* Energy group Repower has sold its business supplying electricity and services to small and mid-sized companies in Romania to MET Group. It gave no financial terms.

