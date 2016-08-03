ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,014 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said its experimental breast cancer pill
LEE011 has won breakthrough therapy designation from U.S.
regulators as a first-line treatment for a form of advanced
breast cancer.
For more, click on
UBS
The lender is planning to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated
perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond. The bond
will be permanently written down if the bank's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio drops below 7 percent. Pricing is expected this
week, IFR reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq Holding AG said it secured a railway
technology order for a new CEVA train route in Geneva.
* Belimo Holding said net income rose 64 percent to
37.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. The group
said it expected sales in the second half to be in line with the
first half, but the UK's decision to leave the European Union
could affect the market development in Europe.
* GAM Holding said IFRS net profit fell 34 percent
to 53.3 million Swiss francs and said it expected the market
environment to be difficult for the rest of 2016.
* Jungfraubahn CEO Urs Kessler tells Finanz und
Wirtschaft that passenger numbers will fall this year from the
record number in 2015 as the impact of extremist attacks in
France and Belgium lingers and given the situation in Turkey.
* Kudelski Group and RPX Corporation said
they entered into a patent licensing agreement under which RPX
receives the right to sublicense a limited number of companies
to Kudelski Group patents, while Kudelski receives an upfront
payment, mutual patent risk clearance, and a future transfer of
patents from RPX.
* SIX Exchange says trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange
and SIX Structured Products Exchange through July has fallen by
9.2 percent to 778.3 billion francs. Turnover was down nearly 23
percent in July alone versus the previous month.
* USI Group Holdings AG said it was making good
progress with its proposed acquisition of RP&C International Inc
and its subsidiaries, and expected regulatory approvals in time
for completing the acquisition around September 30.
ECONOMY
