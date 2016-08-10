ZURICH Aug 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8222 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world's biggest staffing group reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter net profit as it boosted revenue in key markets France and the British isles and improved its operating margin.

For more news

EFG INTERNATIONAL

BSI SA, a Swiss private bank in the process of being bought by EFG International AG, saw net second-quarter new money outflows of 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.4 billion) amid sanctions over business ties to a scandal-hit Malaysian government fund.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva Holding SA announces collaboration with U.S. Navy to focus on resveratrol-based composites

* SHL Telemedicine said it welcomed news that Chinese investor Cai Mengke had bought a 29.85 percent voting stake from the Copper Valley Finance Ltd/Prime Finance Corp/Eli Alroy/Barak Capital Ltd shareholding group.

* Cooperative lender Raiffeisen Group said first-half profit fell 7.1 percent to 367 million francs due to volatile markets and investments in its future. Switzerland's third-largest bank said it did not expect 2016 results to match the record results of the year before.

* Kuros Biosciences AG appoints Philippe Saudan as chief development officer

* Daetwyler Holding AG buys German company Ott

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)