ZURICH Aug 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8303.50 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The food giant's chief executive, Paul Bulcke, demanded in an interview with the Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung that Switzerland reach a speedy agreement with the European Union on free movement of people following voters' approval of the mass immigration initiative in 2014. Bulcke said the Swiss government should restore stability, but fears time is running out to forge a pact.

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE and SWISSQUOTE

Banks including the Geneva Cantonal Bank, Postfinance, Migros Bank and Swissquote are preparing customers for the possibility of being charged negative interest rates on some accounts, according to the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. "I can imagine that negative interest could be charged on savings accounts with 100,000 francs in a year's time,' said Swissquote Chief Executive Officer Marc Buerki, in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* VAT said late Friday that BlackRock held 3.02 percent of the Swiss vacuum technology company's shares after purchasing stock.

* Orascom said on Monday that its total revenues decreased by a third in the first half to 109.4 million Swiss francs ($112.19 million). The company swung to a net loss of 41.3 million francs, from a small profit.

* Lonza is spending $300 million to buy Interhealth Nutraceuticals in the United States, to expand in nutrition ingredients.

* Basilea confirmed its guidance for total operating expenses and average monthly operating losses for 2016. The Swiss pharma company posted a net loss of 27.9 million francs in the first half, compared to a loss of 30 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

Switzerland releases data on producer/import prices for July at 0715 GMT.

Switzerland releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs)