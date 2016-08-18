ZURICH Aug 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8166 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle said it expected underlying sales growth to improve in the rest of 2016 after price pressures weighed on the food giant's growth in the first half. It confirmed its full-year outlook after "organic" sales growth -- adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings -- slowed to 3.5 percent in the first half, below the average estimate of 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunications group reported a 0.5 percent increase in net income during the first half of 2016 and said revenue was slightly higher than prior-year level at 5.77 billion Swiss francs ($6.01 billion).

* Daetwyler said it was not going to sweeten its offer for Britain's Premier Farnell, which will lapse on Aug 21. It will incur one-off costs for the bid.

* Kudelski said first half 2016 total revenues and other operating income increased by 11.6 percent to reach 481.8 million Swiss francs ($501.25 million).

* Georg Fischer said its Chinese joint venture Chinaust Group had agreed the acquisition of two Chinese companies: Shuchang Auto Part and Lingyun Jingran Gas Valve.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said its operating profit remained stable at 198 million Swiss francs during the first half of 2016, while revenues decreased 6 percent to 494 million francs as interest rates stayed negative, financial markets were lacklustre and net trading income fell back.

* LifeWatch said it had negative earnings before interest taxes (EBIT) in the first half of 2016 due to one-time charges and lowered its guidance for the full year to single-digit revenue growth.

* Comet Group reported a 15.1 percent increase in sales during the first half of the year and confirmed its outlook, saying it expected to achieve full year sales of 300 to 320 million Swiss francs.

* Evolva said total revenues more than halved to 3.7 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year due to a one-off in the year-ago period. The group still expects 2016 total revenues to be around the level reached in 2015. The company also said it has entered into an agreement with a private U.S. biotech venture to develop new production routes for existing active pharmaceutical ingredients.

* Siegfried Holding reported a 76.2 percent rise in first half sales to 353.6 million Swiss francs, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 47.8 million francs before integration costs, up 38.1 percent.

* Bank Linth reported first half net profit of 10.1 million Swiss francs.

* Cham Paper Group Holding said H1 revenues rose 3 percent to 103.8 million francs and posted an operating profit of 5.2 million francs.

* Cembra Money Bank said net income rose 3 percent to 71.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016 and it expects earnings per share (EPS) at the higher end of the guided range of between CHF 4.80 and CHF 5.10 for the full year.

($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9607 Swiss francs)