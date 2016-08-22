ZURICH Aug 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent firmer at 8162 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
SYNGENTA
A U.S. regulator has cleared ChemChina's $43 billion
takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta SYNN.S,
the companies said on Monday, boosting chances that the largest
foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Swiss Sunday paper NZZ am Sonntag said Zurich Insurance
could sack up to 380 managers -- a fifth of its 1,900 executives
around the world, 1,300 of them in Switzerland -- under a
streamlining drive by new Chief Executive Mario Greco.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has no plans at present to pass on negative Swiss
interest rates to retail clients, Thomas Gottstein, head of the
bank's Swiss business, tells SonntagsBlick paper.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said it has purchased 10 million of its
own shares, representing 8.31 percent of issued shares, and
completed the buyback it launched nearly three years ago.
* Ascom Holding AG to divest its network testing
division to InfoVista; Transaction is based on a
cash-free/debt-free enterprise value of $45 million; Will
receive $30 million in cash at closing and the remainder of the
consideration in the form of a subordinated vendor loan with a
nominal value of $15 million, a 7-year maturity and a stated
interest rate of 4 pct p.a.
* Eastern Property Holdings Ltd acquires "Work Life
Center" in Hamburg
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at 0800
GMT.
