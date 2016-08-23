ZURICH Aug 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was
seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8165 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann Holding reported first half operating
profit of 114.4 million Swiss francs ($118.98 million),
slightly ahead of forecasts, and lifted its expectation for
full-year revenue growth from high-single-digit to
low-double-digit percent range and confirms that it is well on
way to deliver its existing profitability range.
* Emmi posted sales of 1.59 billion Swiss francs in
the first half of 2016 - an increase of 2.0 percent and net
profit of 61 million francs, up from 46 million francs a year
earlier.
* Feintool increased first half net profit by 14
percent to 13.9 million Swiss francs and said it was increasing
its guidance, predicting sales growth Of 10 percent to 555
million francs with an EBITMargin Of 7.5 percent.
* Orior reported a 17.4 percent increase in first
half net profit to 12.1 million Swiss francs.
* Implenia says its H1 consolidated profit was 14.4
percent higher than a year earlier at 9.2 million Swiss francs.
* Komax Holding reported H1 consolidated revenues
up 20.4 percent to 177.5 million Swiss francs and operating
profit of up 15.3 percent 27.0 million francs, and said for
second half of 2016 it anticipated a result broadly in line with
first half of year.
* Bossard said operating profit for the first six
months grew by 4.3 percent to 39.4 million Swiss francs and said
it expected the overall business to be positive for the second
half of the year.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank reported H1 net income of
89.1 million Swiss francs, 2.4 percent less than in H1 2015.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real and
work-day adjusted 2.4 percent in July to 17.7 billion Swiss
francs ($18.41 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)