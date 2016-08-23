ZURICH Aug 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8165 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann Holding reported first half operating profit of 114.4 million Swiss francs ($118.98 million), slightly ahead of forecasts, and lifted its expectation for full-year revenue growth from high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent range and confirms that it is well on way to deliver its existing profitability range.

* Emmi posted sales of 1.59 billion Swiss francs in the first half of 2016 - an increase of 2.0 percent and net profit of 61 million francs, up from 46 million francs a year earlier.

* Feintool increased first half net profit by 14 percent to 13.9 million Swiss francs and said it was increasing its guidance, predicting sales growth Of 10 percent to 555 million francs with an EBITMargin Of 7.5 percent.

* Orior reported a 17.4 percent increase in first half net profit to 12.1 million Swiss francs.

* Implenia says its H1 consolidated profit was 14.4 percent higher than a year earlier at 9.2 million Swiss francs.

* Komax Holding reported H1 consolidated revenues up 20.4 percent to 177.5 million Swiss francs and operating profit of up 15.3 percent 27.0 million francs, and said for second half of 2016 it anticipated a result broadly in line with first half of year.

* Bossard said operating profit for the first six months grew by 4.3 percent to 39.4 million Swiss francs and said it expected the overall business to be positive for the second half of the year.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank reported H1 net income of 89.1 million Swiss francs, 2.4 percent less than in H1 2015.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real and work-day adjusted 2.4 percent in July to 17.7 billion Swiss francs ($18.41 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)