ZURICH Aug 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,137 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

Local-government owned ZKB on Friday posted group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($406.6 million) for the first six months of 2016, unchanged from a year ago.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS will reduce its risk-weighted assets by up to 2.5 billion Swiss francs through shifting its European wealth-management operations to a single unit which will probably be based in Germany, according to Juerg Zeltner, Bloomberg reported. German weekly WirtschaftsWoche also reported, citing sources, that this new unit will be based in Frankfurt.

* Alpiq Holding posted first-half net income before exceptional items of 41 million Swiss francs, up from a 52 million franc net loss in the same period a year ago. It also said it expects EBITDA before exceptional items to be down on the previous year for 2016.

* Implenia said it won new orders in Sweden worth 60 million Swiss francs involving complex infrastructure work for the Swedish Transport Administration.

* Burkhardt Compression said the market situation has forced the company to adjust its production capacity and the company, with it deciding to likely cut 100 jobs and introduce short-time working at its site in Winterthur from October.

* Schaffner Holding AG said it has decided to convert the consolidated financial statements of the Schaffner Group from the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) to Swiss GAAP FER (FER) with retroactive effect as of the beginning of the financial year on Oct. 1 2015.

* Bachem Holding posted a 35.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net income, adding that judging by high market demand, the good order backlog and the steady increase in utilization of new capacity, "fiscal 2016 should be a very good year".

* Zug Estates Holding AG posted a first-half net result of 24.7 million Swiss francs, down 37.3 percent, and said it saw full-year consolidated net income excluding revaluation at the previous year's level.

* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG said it received a cash payment of about 2 million Swiss francs from GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS in relation to business combination completed on July 18.

* Edisun Power Europe said its total income increased compared to the previous half year by almost 6 percent to 3.991 million Swiss francs.

* U Blox Holding said its first-half revenues increased to 179.7 million Swiss francs, up 11 percent compared to exceptional strong first half in 2015.

* Adval Tech Holding reported first-half total income of 110.5 million francs.

* Helvetia said the IT head for Helvetia Schweiz, Armin Suter, will leave the company at the end of 2016.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)