ZURICH Aug 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,177 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

CEO Mario Greco aims to increase the group's $1 billion savings target by 20 percent, Sonntagszeitung reported, citing sources.

The group will inform around 300 staff in Zurich they are no longer needed by Wednesday, the paper also said, adding that 700 jobs are planned to be cut in Switzerland by end-2018. The company has said 8,000 jobs are to be affected worldwide by end-2018 under a previously announced revamp.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its test for the Zika virus.

LONZA

Rolf Soiron, who chairs Lonza's board of directors, told Sonntagszeitung he would not run for another year in office at the next shareholders' meeting in April. "We are working hard to quickly and well arrange the succession," Soiron was quoted as saying. A shortlist was about to be compiled, he said.

SONOVA

Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler does not anticipate large acquisitions along the lines of its nearly $1 billion AudioNova takeover this year to happen soon, according to an interview in Finanz und Wirtschaft. Instead, expect purchases of 50 million to 70 million Swiss francs ($72.31 million) to expand the service business, he told the Swiss newspaper.

SUNRISE

CEO Olaf Swantee plans to expand the group's TV business to meet the strong competition from media giants like Amazon Prime , Google TV and Netflix.

"The market for television content is becoming increasingly global," Swantee told Sonntagszeitung. "We are looking for new international partners."

Internet and TV currently contribute around 11 percent to group sales, Swantee said. "This has to increase because sales in business units such as the fixed-line telephony slump."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie Holding said net income for the first half of 2016 was 215 million francs, up 16.1 percent on the previous year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT.

* The SNB remains committed to negative interest rates and currently sees no opportunity to lift the policy, governing board member Andrea Maechler told Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick.

* Several bankers and economists criticized the SNB's strategy in weekly Schweiz am Sonntag. Former UBS head Oswald Gruebel said negative interest rates caused billions of francs of losses at pension funds, banks and insurance companies. Helvetia Chairman Pierin Vincenz suggested considering linking the Swiss franc to a basket of currencies instead.

($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)