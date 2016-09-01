ZURICH, Sept 1The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,216 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis is folding activities of its Cell and Gene Therapy unit into other business and research locations, eliminating 120 positions, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The move intensifies a corporate makeover begun this year as it focuses on high-growth areas including cancer immunotherapy.

ROCHE

Swiss drug maker Roche Holding said its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.

NESTLE

Nestle on Thursday announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it had acquires U.S. concrete fiber producer FRC Industries.

* Gategroup Holding said its H1 revenue rose 13 percent to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion).

* Gelenica said 85.6 percent of the Relypsa shares had been tendered

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition saw revenues drop 0.3 percent to 425.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. Net profit was up more than a third to 29.4 million francs.

* Kudelski raised 150 million Swiss francs through a newly issued eight-year bond.

* Norinvest Holding saw a loss of 2.4 million Swiss francs during the half-year as income fell by 20 percent.

* Molecular Partners posted a first-half net loss of 9.7 millon Swiss francs

* VAT Group said it has placed 2.5 million shares with institutional investors.

* IVF Hartmann Holding said expansions to its product and service portfolio and increased production efficiency should help the medical group to a sales and profit rise in the second half-year after profit dropped 1.7 percent to 8.3 million francs in the first half.

* Oerlikon announced that it has successfully concluded the sale of the Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco.

ECONOMY

Retail sales due at 0715 GMT

Manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)