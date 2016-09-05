ZURICH, Sept 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,302 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse appointed Alexandre Zeller, chairman of the Swiss bourse SIX, as chairman of its Swiss universal bank, a portion of which it plans to float in an initial public offering next year.

For more news, click

ABB

The company has appointed Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer, a move designed to ramp up the Swiss power and automation company's efforts in digital technology and the internet of things.

For more news, click

SWISS POLITICS

Switzerland's biggest party, the right-wing People's Party (SVP), is considering launching a new initiative to end the free movement of people with the European Union, its Vice President Christoph Blocher told Swiss newspapers NZZ and Tages-Anzeiger.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said a study showed its Ultibro Breezhaler is a more effective option for patients at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-ups than Seretide.

* Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union has produced "fantastic results in the UK," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as saying in the Financial Times.

* SGS announced the completion of the acquisition of Compliance Certification Services Inc., Taiwan.

* Helvetia said its underlying earnings in the first half of 2016 increased by 8 percent to 238 million Swiss francs.

* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) received a milestone payment from a collaboration with Genentech.

* Hiag Immobilien Holding posted first-half of 21.6 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)