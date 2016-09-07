ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent firmer at 8,325 points according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Brian Chin will succeed Timothy O'Hara as chief executive of
global markets and join the executive board of the bank, Credit
Suisse said.
UBS
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said the fate of the Swiss
bank's London office following the Brexit vote remains
undecided, according to an interview with Nikkei. He is also not
ruling out the possibility of passing along the cost of negative
interest rates to retail clients.
A U.S. judge signalled on Tuesday that UBS may escape
liability for at least a portion of an estimated $2.1 billion of
losses stemming from residential mortgage-backed securities it
sold in 2006 and 2007 before the U.S. housing market collapsed.
SYNGENTA
Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay has decided to retire
from the Swiss agricultural chemicals company at the end of
September to pursue other interests, the company said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Chief Executive of ABB shareholder Investor
AB, Johan Forsell, is supportive of a potential spin-off of the
Swiss-based engineering group's power grids unit, but so far
Investor Chairman Jacob Wallenberg has been unwilling to push
the issue on the ABB board, Swedish business daily Dagens
Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.
* Meyer Burger said it has a new chief innovation
officer, Dirk Habermann. It also said it supplied photovoltaic
modules for the fully integrated and colourful solar facade of
the SWISS KRONO building.
* Leclanche said full-year 2016 revenues will be
approximately 28 million Swiss francs, an increase of 55 percent
over 2015. The difference between this and the 100 percent
planned uplift under its growth plan is largely attributable to
a delay in financial closing of the IESO Canadian Project and a
fire at its cell manufacturing facility in Germany, the company
said.
* Wisekey International said it has yet to reach a
definitive agreement on a merger with OpenLimit despite signing
an MOU to that effect in July. Discussions continue but will
take longer than expected, Wisekey said.
* Dorma Kaba Holding said it was proposing an
unchanged ordinary dividend of 12 Swiss francs per share for the
2015/2016 financial year. It posted a result after tax of 117.2
million francs.
* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired Village 52
SA, owns the former production site of the listed company
Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss central bank has little scope to help pension
funds hurt by low returns, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on
Tuesday.
