ZURICH, Sept 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,243 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has named three trading executives to new roles
within its global markets division following the departure last
week of the unit's head Timothy O'Hara. David Miller has been
named as global head of credit, Jay Kim is now the global head
of securitised products and Jay Buccola has taken on the newly
created role of head of securitized products
trading.
LONZA
The company said it has completed the acquisition of
InterHealth Nutraceuticals, a developer of nutritional
ingredients for use in dietary supplements. Meanwhile Norges
Bank, the central bank of Norway, holds a 2.58 percent stake in
Lonza, according to the Swiss SIX exchange. In its previous
disclosure on Sept. 3, Norges Bank held a 3.35 percent stake.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group Holding said its first half
revenues rose to 453 million Swiss francs ($466.34 million) and
EBITDA increased in line with revenues to 272 million francs
from 166 million francs a year earlier.
* Vaudoise Assurances posted first-half
consolidated profit of 60.2 million Swiss francs.
* Glarner Kantonalbank said it was setting up a
credit facility for the administration and processing of
financing.
* Schindler said its Singapore subsidiary has
acquired 51 percent of XJ Elevator Private Limited, the
distributor of XJ elevator equipment in Singapore, Asia-Pacific
and the Middle East.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said data from the
pivotal phase III trial demonstrating efficacy of is Raxone
(idebenone) treatment on inspiratory function in patients with
Duchene muscular dystrophy were published online in the medical
journal Pediatric Pulmonology.
* Bfw Liegenschaften said its first half net rental
income increased year on year by 5 percent to 9.9 million Swiss
francs.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has entered into a
supply, distribution and license agreement with Grupo Biotoscana
for Basilea's antifungal CRESEMBA (isavuconazole) and
antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in 19 countries in Latin
America including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.
* Kuhne & Nagel said its subsidiary Stute Logistics
has extended its contract with Daimler AG's Hamburg factory for
three more years.
ECONOMY
* Swiss Producer Price Index data is published at 0715 GMT.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening its 1.25
percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender.
($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs)
