ZURICH, Sept 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,243 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has named three trading executives to new roles within its global markets division following the departure last week of the unit's head Timothy O'Hara. David Miller has been named as global head of credit, Jay Kim is now the global head of securitised products and Jay Buccola has taken on the newly created role of head of securitized products trading.

For more news click

LONZA

The company said it has completed the acquisition of InterHealth Nutraceuticals, a developer of nutritional ingredients for use in dietary supplements. Meanwhile Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, holds a 2.58 percent stake in Lonza, according to the Swiss SIX exchange. In its previous disclosure on Sept. 3, Norges Bank held a 3.35 percent stake.

For more news click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group Holding said its first half revenues rose to 453 million Swiss francs ($466.34 million) and EBITDA increased in line with revenues to 272 million francs from 166 million francs a year earlier.

* Vaudoise Assurances posted first-half consolidated profit of 60.2 million Swiss francs.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it was setting up a credit facility for the administration and processing of financing.

* Schindler said its Singapore subsidiary has acquired 51 percent of XJ Elevator Private Limited, the distributor of XJ elevator equipment in Singapore, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said data from the pivotal phase III trial demonstrating efficacy of is Raxone (idebenone) treatment on inspiratory function in patients with Duchene muscular dystrophy were published online in the medical journal Pediatric Pulmonology.

* Bfw Liegenschaften said its first half net rental income increased year on year by 5 percent to 9.9 million Swiss francs.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has entered into a supply, distribution and license agreement with Grupo Biotoscana for Basilea's antifungal CRESEMBA (isavuconazole) and antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in 19 countries in Latin America including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

* Kuhne & Nagel said its subsidiary Stute Logistics has extended its contract with Daimler AG's Hamburg factory for three more years.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Producer Price Index data is published at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender.

($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)