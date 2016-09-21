ZURICH, Sept 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 higher at 8,262 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected that could affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The Swiss power and automation group is selling its high-voltage cable business to NKT Cables NKT.CO in a deal with an enterprise value of 836 million euros ($930 million), part of a strategic review of its Power Grids division.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich is combining its corporate and commercial businesses into a single unit under new leadership, part of its streamlining process under new Chief Executive Mario Greco. James Shea, previously AIG's AIG.N president of global financial lines, will head up the newly combined commercial insurance unit, Zurich said.

VONTOBEL

Vontobel said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement deepening its asset management partnership with Raiffeisen and extending the partnership into the next decade. Vontobel further completed its acquisition of Raiffeisen's asset management subsidiary Vescore AG on Tuesday on well. The Swiss private bank said the purchase was financed entirely out of its own funds.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. judge overseeing litigation accusing 16 banks of rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market on Tuesday narrowed but refused to dismiss lawsuits against seven large banks, including Credit Suisse, that have yet to settle.

SWISSCOM

Chief Financial Officer Mario Rossi expects erosion of the telecom giant's earnings margins to accelerate in the second half-year as a result of heightened price competition falling roaming revenues. "In the first half-year, our Swiss business lost 21 million Swiss francs in EBITDA; in the full year it will be 150 million francs," he told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. Swisscom was nonetheless on track to meet its 2016 targets, Rossi said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* At components maker SFS, bigger deals could eventually be in the works after a series of smaller acquisitions in previous quarters, CEO Jens Breu told Finanz und Wirtschaft, with a particular eye to new buys strengthening its medical equipment and aeronautics businesses. He added the group wasn't planning to offer shareholders a dividend hike for 2016.

* Wisekey completed the acquisition of Inside Secure's integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor business, which generated revenues of $33 million last and is expected to generate $34 million this year, Wisekey said.

* lastminute.com acquired social travel network WAYN through an asset deal, the online travel group said, and would not have any impact on the group's reported finances.

* Aevis Victoria issued a 6-year 130 million Swiss franc bond it said would be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.