ZURICH, Sept 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,264 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors that may affect
Swiss stocks:
SWISS-EU
Legislation giving locals hiring preference, a compromise
aimed at preserving Switzerland's economic treaties with the
European Union while still easing pressure on the job market
from foreign workers, cleared a first hurdle in Swiss parliament
on Wednesday.
GATEGROUP
The European Union (EU) regulators have greenlit the
acquisition of Swiss Gategroup by Chinese conglomerate HNA
Group, the EU said on Wednesday.
BANKS
UBS and Credit Suisse are among the banks
which have set up offshore accounts for customers in the
Bahamas, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. The two banks
have set up around 9,500 companies each in the tax free country
over the last 25 years, according to information revealed in a
data leak.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it has published proof of concept
study results showing that its new antimalarial compound,
KAF156, showed potential to be effective against blood and liver
stages of malaria, including artemisinin-resistant parasites.
* SGS said it acquired the assets and license of
John R. McCrea Agency, Inc. (McCrea), an official designated
inspection agency licensed by the US Department of Agriculture.
It expects it to generate annual revenues of approximately USD
0.5 million.
* Nestle to launch global premium chocolate brands
range in India, the Economic Times reported.
* Groupe Minoteries SA said it had a net profit of
2.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said its CFO and COO
Thomas Wapp leaves the company at the end of March 2017 in order
to join Allreal Group as CFO. The company will inform
on his successor in due time.
* Relief Therapeutics reported a first half loss of
4.62 million francs, from a loss 3.48 million francs a year
earlier.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of novel therapies for
patients with diseases of the central nervous system and pain,
said it has re-submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for
Xadago (safinamide), a treatment for Parkinson's disease, to the
US Food and Drug Administration.
* Huber + Suhner said it struck a strategic
alliance with Germany's Weidmueller to be able to supply rail
industry customers with complete, 100 percent tested solutions
for the connection and transmission of power, signals and data.
ECONOMY
