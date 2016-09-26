ZURICH, Sept 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,265 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
MOBILEZONE
CEO Markus Bernhard said in an interview with Finanz und
Wirtschaft that the company sees no reason not to boost its
dividend payments back to previous levels approaching 100
percent of profits, once it completes digesting a recent
acquisition, EinsAmobile, that it bought completely with debt.
NOVARTIS
The pharmaceuticals giant said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has granted approvals for the expanded use of
Ilaris (canakinumab) to treat three rare and distinct types of
Periodic Fever Syndromes.
ABB
Cevian, the second-biggest investor in ABB, is seeking a
seat on the electrical engineering company's board of directors
after so far failing to convince the Zurich-based company to
split off its Power Grids division, the Schweiz am Sonntag
newspaper reported.
CREDIT SUISSE
Sky News reported that Sebastian Grigg, a vice-chairman of
Credit Suisse's investment bank and one of its most senior
European employees, had resigned to launch an independent firm
which will advise some of the UK's biggest companies on mergers,
takeovers and capital-raising activity. bit.ly/2cwuyZq
The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports that the U.S. lawyer
installed to monitor Credit Suisse's 2014 settlement of U.S.
charges it helped wealthy American dodge taxes could stay on
longer than the originally envisioned deadline of October.
SWISSCOM
Swiss parliament due to debate proposal on reducing the
state's 51 percent stake in the telecoms group. Swiss media see
little support for the idea.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Aryzta reported underlying net profit at 311.54
million euros ($349.6 million) for the year ended July 31 2016,
down 13.4 percent from a year earlier.
* Accu Holding said it has agreed to sell Cieffe
Group for 550,000 Swiss francs to Pearl Vintage Cars.
* Sulzer confirmed Torsten Wintergerste as the head
of its Chemtech division, a position he has held on an interim
basis since June 2016.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at
0800 GMT.
* The IMF is due announce the results of its annual
evaluation of the Swiss economy at 0915 GMT.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
