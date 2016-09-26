ZURICH, Sept 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,265 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

MOBILEZONE

CEO Markus Bernhard said in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company sees no reason not to boost its dividend payments back to previous levels approaching 100 percent of profits, once it completes digesting a recent acquisition, EinsAmobile, that it bought completely with debt.

For more click

NOVARTIS

The pharmaceuticals giant said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab) to treat three rare and distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes.

For more news, click on

ABB

Cevian, the second-biggest investor in ABB, is seeking a seat on the electrical engineering company's board of directors after so far failing to convince the Zurich-based company to split off its Power Grids division, the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported.

For more

CREDIT SUISSE

Sky News reported that Sebastian Grigg, a vice-chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank and one of its most senior European employees, had resigned to launch an independent firm which will advise some of the UK's biggest companies on mergers, takeovers and capital-raising activity. bit.ly/2cwuyZq

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports that the U.S. lawyer installed to monitor Credit Suisse's 2014 settlement of U.S. charges it helped wealthy American dodge taxes could stay on longer than the originally envisioned deadline of October.

SWISSCOM

Swiss parliament due to debate proposal on reducing the state's 51 percent stake in the telecoms group. Swiss media see little support for the idea.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta reported underlying net profit at 311.54 million euros ($349.6 million) for the year ended July 31 2016, down 13.4 percent from a year earlier.

* Accu Holding said it has agreed to sell Cieffe Group for 550,000 Swiss francs to Pearl Vintage Cars.

* Sulzer confirmed Torsten Wintergerste as the head of its Chemtech division, a position he has held on an interim basis since June 2016.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at 0800 GMT.

* The IMF is due announce the results of its annual evaluation of the Swiss economy at 0915 GMT.

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)