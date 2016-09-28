ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,184 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Switzerland has set a record in global economic competitiveness even as mounting political tension and uncertainty is contributing to sluggish growth worldwide, the World Economic Forum's annual rankings showed on Wednesday. Unrivalled innovation, a sophisticated business landscape and the world's most efficient workforce helped Switzerland to its eighth straight win, the Geneva-based WEF said.

SYNGENTA

A U.S. district court judge in Kansas this week said lawsuits brought by U.S. farmers against seed company Syngenta over sales of biotech corn seeds not approved for import by China can proceed as a class action, according to a court filing. Farmers from the largest U.S. corn-producing states sued the seed maker in 2014 after grain shipments containing traces of Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn were rejected by China, which had not approved the variety for import before it was launched.

ABB

Activist shareholder Cevian wants to break up Swiss engineering group ABB's Power Grids business and sell it in parts to strategic buyers, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources. "Cevian has actively been working to attract various stakeholders for the parts of Power Grids," an unnamed source told the business daily.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera has started a phase III study with its lead drug Raxone to test it effect on the rate of respiratory function decline in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy also receiving glucocorticoids.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.53 points in August from 1.45 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)