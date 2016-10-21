ZURICH Oct 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,076 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE and UBS

Switzerland urged U.S. officials to consider the global importance of UBS and Credit Suisse in a recent meeting ahead of potential fines for Switzerland's two big banks over claims they mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, a top Swiss diplomat said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said its consolidated adjusted revenue for the first nine months of the year was slightly down at 662.5 million Swiss francs ($666.10 million), from 669.3 million francs in the year-earlier period.

* Bossard Holding AG said it is further expanding its presence in the USA by buying Arnold Industries, which has about $40 million in annual sales. Parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

* Datacolor said its full-year sales rose to $69.3 million, from $66.8 million, with net income nearly doubling to $6 million.

* Also Holding said it is expecting to increase profit in 2016 "significantly" compared to the previous year. Nine-month profit rose to 44.5 million euros ($48.49 million), from 28.4 million.

* BB Biotech reported third-quarter profit of 392.1 million francs, down slightly from 394 million francs in the year-earlier period.

* Newron said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a resubmitted NDA for Xadago.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank economic data for October ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9177 euros)