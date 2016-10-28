ZURICH Oct 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening marginally easier at 7920 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
UBS
The bank boosted third-quarter pre-tax profit but maintained
its gloomy outlook on market conditions and increased provisions
for litigation costs related to mis-selling of mortgage-backed
securities.
Shares seen up 1.8 percent
GEBERIT
The toilet systems maker said third-quarter net profit rose
27 percent, more than analysts forecast, as the company made
good progress on integrating an acquisition and as some
construction markets showed improvement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza Group AG says expects to reach 2018
guidance a year early
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd says total
fee-earning assets at $6.80 billion as of June 30, compared to
$7.36 billion at Dec. 31, 2015
* Rieter Holding AG 9-month order intake 718.4
million Swiss francs ($723.32 million), up 22 percent on the
said prior year period
* Bossard Holding AG extends contract with US
electric vehicle manufacturer
* HBM Healthcare Investments AG H1 net profit 24.4
million Swiss francs versus loss 107.2 million francs year ago
* Von Roll Holding AG says exercise of conversion
rights leads to an increase in the equity of Von Roll Holding AG
ECONOMY
KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT, seen rising to 101.8 in
Reuters poll of analysts
