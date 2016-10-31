ZURICH Oct 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7895.3 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
European Union antitrust regulators on Friday opened an
in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group
ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta, China's biggest-ever foreign acquisition.
SIKA
Sika's SIK.S management won the latest round in its bitter
takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a
Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights
could be restricted.
Asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung
whether the time had come for a compromise, family member Urs
Burkard said: "We would be pleased if all parties sat together
at the table, so Sika, Saint-Gobain and the family holding SWH
(Schenker-Winkler Holding)."
Sika Chairman Paul Haelg, in an interview with Schweiz am
Sonntag, said that the company had an offer which would be a
better alternative for the Burkard family.
Sika shares were indicated to open 3.3 percent higher in
pre-trading.
CREDIT SUISSE
CEO Tidjane Thiam told the Financial Times the Swiss lender
is talking with another bank about a cost-sharing project to
help find savings. "We are talking to one specific bank and have
asked the teams to come up with one specific idea that we can
implement successfully and take it from there," Thiam was quoted
as saying. [here
]
NESTLE
Chairman Peter Brabeck told Sonntagsblick the company hired
Mark Schneider as its new CEO because Nestle needed someone who
understood the health sector in order to properly integrate
Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 28.7 billion
Swiss francs ($29.05 billion) for the first nine months of 2016,
as it made gains from its huge foreign currency holdings and its
negative interest rate policy.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq said acceptance of Switzerland's nuclear
power phase out initiative will cause the company economic
damage of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.53 billion).
* APG SGA SA CEO Markus Ehrle told Finanz und
Wirtschaft the company's anchor shareholders were satisfied with
their investment in APG, when asked whether it was possible that
JCDecaux could take over the company. Ehrle also said APG had so
far avoided paying negative interest rates on its cash
balances.
* Novartis said it has been awarded the 2016 Prix
Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology Product for Cosentyx as
well as the Prix Galien Foundation "Discovery of the Decade"
Award for Best Pharmaceutical Product for the cancer drug
Gleevec.
* Calida Holding AG has been informed that Veraison
Capital has acquired a 16.31 percent stake in the company from
Micalux SA.
* VAT Group reported a 40 percent increase in
orders and a 17 percent increase in sales for its third quarter.
* Orior Group said Bruno de Gennaro, a member of
the company's Management Board, will step down from his position
as CEO of the Convenience segment and head of the competence
centre Fredag at the end of June 2017.
* Looser Holding reported nine month net revenues
of 328.4 million Swiss francs, down from 330.7 million francs a
year earlier, consolidated net income rose to 10.1 million
francs from 6.4 million francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)