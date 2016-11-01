ZURICH Nov 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7839 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss
agrichemicals group Syngenta to Jan. 5 while it works to gain
regulatory approval for the deal. "ChemChina is aiming to obtain
the remaining outstanding regulatory approvals in the first
quarter of 2017," it said in a statement.
EFG/BSI
Swiss private bank EFG International has completed
the acquisition of rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA
for a preliminary 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.07
billion), 10 million francs more than announced in summer.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority
review status for LEE011 (ribociclib) as a first-line treatment
of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced
or metastatic breast cancer in combination with letrozole.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted for
review the marketing authorisation application for LEE011 plus
letrozole in the same patient population, it added in a
statement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni Reisen Holding AG announces cancellation of
publicly held Kuoni B shares and delisting from Six Swiss
Exchange as of Nov. 10, 2016
* Meyer Burger Technology AG says COO Thomas Kipfer
to leave the company as of April 30, 2017
* Zug Estates said it had begun marketing its
Garden Skyscraper Aglaya, a 70-metre-tall building in Risch
Rotkreuz, Switzerland, slated to include private homes.
* Mobilezone Holding AG said it is re-opening shops
in Spreitenbach and Shoppi Tivoli.
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.8 percent passive
stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Oct. 31 - SEC filing
* Leclanche has been selected by Swiss Green
Electricity Management Group for first energy storage project in
U.S.; Leclanche to serve as overall engineering, procurement and
construction contractor and turnkey battery energy storage
system provider to the 20 MW / 10 MWh Marengo Energy Storage
Plant (Chicago) developed by GlidePath Power
* Aventron continued its acquisition path in
Italy and acquired several solar power plants and a hydropower
plant
ECONOMY
Retail sales data for September due at 0815 GMT
Manufacturing PMI data for October due at 0830 GMT. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect rise to 53.8 points
($1 = 0.9891 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)